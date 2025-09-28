Selskapskatalog
NICE
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • Alle Information Technologist (IT) lønninger

NICE Information Technologist (IT) Lønninger

Information Technologist (IT)-mediankompensasjonspakken hos NICE utgjør totalt $107K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for NICEs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/28/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
NICE
Systems Engineer
Atlanta, GA
Totalt per år
$107K
Nivå
L3
Grunnlønn
$98K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$9K
År i selskapet
7 År
Års erfaring
13 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos NICE?

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Lurt

Vi har forhandlet tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår jevnlig $30K+ (noen ganger $300K+) økning. Få din lønn forhandlet eller din CV gjennomgått av de ekte ekspertene - rekrutterere som gjør det daglig.

Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Bidra

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Information Technologist (IT) tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) hos NICE ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $136,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos NICE for jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) rollen er $107,000.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for NICE

Relaterte selskaper

  • CSG
  • CDK Global
  • Cognizant
  • Rackspace
  • ADP
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser