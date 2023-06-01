National Retail Solutions is a division of IDT that offers a point of sale network and credit card processing for small and midsize independent retailers across the USA. The system includes sales, inventory and user tracking, remote management, a customer loyalty program, and optional add-ons such as tobacco scan data and employee time clock. NRS also offers a pump-integrated POS for gas station c-stores and cash advance funding. With many thousands of POS units distributed nationwide, NRS is quickly becoming the requisite cash register for various types of stores.