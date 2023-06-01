Selskapskatalog
National Retail Solutions
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikt
  • Bidra med noe unikt om National Retail Solutions som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, teamvalg, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    National Retail Solutions is a division of IDT that offers a point of sale network and credit card processing for small and midsize independent retailers across the USA. The system includes sales, inventory and user tracking, remote management, a customer loyalty program, and optional add-ons such as tobacco scan data and employee time clock. NRS also offers a pump-integrated POS for gas station c-stores and cash advance funding. With many thousands of POS units distributed nationwide, NRS is quickly becoming the requisite cash register for various types of stores.

    https://nrsplus.com
    Nettside
    2015
    Grunnlagt år
    126
    # Ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte jobber

      Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for National Retail Solutions

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Lyft
    • Amazon
    • Spotify
    • Intuit
    • SoFi
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser