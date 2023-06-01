Selskapsoversikt
Nanotech Industrial Solutions
    NIS develops and manufactures sustainable solutions using advanced nanotechnology. Their products include high-performance additives, coatings, and industrial fluids made from eco-friendly and non-toxic submicron particles of tungsten disulfide. The technology was created by Prof. Reshef Tenne in 1992 and is exclusively licensed to NIS for commercialization worldwide. The company attracts experts in nanotechnology, chemistry, and industry applications and has facilities in PA for global operations.

    http://nisusacorp.com
    2012
    126
    $10M-$50M
    Andre ressurser