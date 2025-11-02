Selskapskatalog
Motorola
Motorola Produktleder Lønninger

Produktleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos Motorola utgjør totalt $150K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Motorolas totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Motorola
AI Product Manager I
Chicago, IL
Totalt per år
$150K
Nivå
L7
Grunnlønn
$150K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
0 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Motorola?
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Praksisplasslønn

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktleder hos Motorola in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $335,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Motorola for Produktleder rollen in United States er $165,000.

Andre ressurser