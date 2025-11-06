Selskapskatalog
Money View Programvareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Programvareingeniør-mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Bengaluru hos Money View utgjør totalt ₹2.98M per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Money Views totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/6/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Money View
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Totalt per år
₹2.98M
Nivå
L2
Grunnlønn
₹2.42M
Stock (/yr)
₹296K
Bonus
₹269K
År i selskapet
2-4 År
Års erfaring
2-4 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Money View?
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.72M
Stripe logo
+₹1.73M
Datadog logo
+₹3.03M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Inkluderte stillinger

Backend Programvareutvikler

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareingeniør hos Money View in Greater Bengaluru ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på ₹4,938,556. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Money View for Programvareingeniør rollen in Greater Bengaluru er ₹2,679,478.

