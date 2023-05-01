Selskapskatalog
Molecular Templates
Topp innsikt
    Om

    Molecular Templates is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company that develops biologic therapeutics for cancer and other serious diseases. They use their proprietary biologic engineered toxin body (ETB) drug platform to develop a pipeline of therapies, including MT-5111, MT-0169, and MT-6402, which are in Phase I clinical trials. They also have a collaboration agreement with Bristol Myers Squibb to discover and develop novel products containing ETBs directed to multiple targets. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

    mtem.com
    Nettside
    2001
    Grunnlagt år
    224
    # Ansatte
    $10M-$50M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

