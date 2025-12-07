Selskapskatalog
Meituan
Meituan Produktleder Lønninger

Produktleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in China hos Meituan utgjør totalt CN¥495K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Meituans totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/7/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Meituan
Product Manager
Shanghai, SH, China
Totalt per år
$69.4K
Nivå
L7
Grunnlønn
$48.3K
Stock (/yr)
$6.9K
Bonus
$14.1K
År i selskapet
4 År
Års erfaring
4 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Meituan?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktleder hos Meituan in China ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på CN¥1,508,606. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Meituan for Produktleder rollen in China er CN¥521,451.

Andre ressurser

