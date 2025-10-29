Selskapskatalog
McKinsey
McKinsey Produktdesigner Lønninger

Produktdesigner-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos McKinsey utgjør totalt $203K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for McKinseys totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/29/2025

Median Pakke
McKinsey
Associate Design Director
Chicago, IL
Totalt per år
$203K
Nivå
Associate Design Director
Grunnlønn
$203K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
2 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos McKinsey?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktdesigner hos McKinsey in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $305,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos McKinsey for Produktdesigner rollen in United States er $192,000.

Andre ressurser