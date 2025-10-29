Selskapskatalog
McKinsey
McKinsey Engagement Manager Lønninger

Engagement Manager-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos McKinsey utgjør totalt $300K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for McKinseys totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
McKinsey
Engagement Manager
Chicago, IL
Totalt per år
$300K
Nivå
-
Grunnlønn
$300K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
7 År
Års erfaring
15 År
Siste lønnsrapporter
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Engagement Manager hos McKinsey in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $375,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos McKinsey for Engagement Manager rollen in United States er $270,000.

Andre ressurser