Datavitenskaper-kompensasjon in United States hos McKinsey varierer fra $152K per year for Data Scientist til $248K per year for Principal. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $170K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for McKinseys totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/29/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Data Scientist
$152K
$146K
$0
$6.5K
Senior Data Scientist
$208K
$191K
$0
$17.3K
Associate
$194K
$167K
$8K
$19.1K
Senior Associate
$200K
$184K
$0
$16K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
