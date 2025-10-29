Selskapskatalog
Produktleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in Germany hos MBition utgjør totalt €93.5K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for MBitions totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/29/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
MBition
Product Manager
Berlin, BE, Germany
Totalt per år
€93.5K
Nivå
L3
Grunnlønn
€80.4K
Stock (/yr)
€0
Bonus
€13.1K
År i selskapet
0-1 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos MBition?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktleder hos MBition in Germany ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på €126,323. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos MBition for Produktleder rollen in Germany er €93,546.

