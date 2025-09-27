Selskapskatalog
ManTech
ManTech Teknisk programleder Lønninger

Teknisk programleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos ManTech utgjør totalt $144K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for ManTechs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/27/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
ManTech
Technical Project Manager
Washington, DC
Totalt per år
$144K
Nivå
Project Manager III
Grunnlønn
$144K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
7 År
Års erfaring
15 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos ManTech?

$160K

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Teknisk programleder hos ManTech in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $165,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos ManTech for Teknisk programleder rollen in United States er $144,000.

