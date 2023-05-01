Selskapskatalog
Mana Products
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikt
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Mana Products som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, teamvalg, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    MANA is a beauty company that develops and manufactures innovative products for renowned beauty brands and makeup artists. They offer services in product development, brand acceleration, and private label manufacturing. Their team of chemists uses state-of-the-art facilities to create new products from concept to shelf. They provide expertise in research and development, package development and sourcing, brand development and marketing, supply chain management and manufacturing, distribution and logistics, regulatory assistance, and quality control. MANA is committed to their clients' success and is based in New York, with all products made in the USA.

    http://www.manaproducts.com
    Nettside
    1975
    Grunnlagt år
    751
    # Ansatte
    $100M-$250M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte jobber

      Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Mana Products

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Airbnb
    • Square
    • Facebook
    • Lyft
    • Databricks
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser