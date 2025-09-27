Selskapskatalog
Mailchimp
  • Lønninger
  • Produktdesigner

  • Alle Produktdesigner lønninger

Mailchimp Produktdesigner Lønninger

Produktdesigner-kompensasjon in United States hos Mailchimp utgjør totalt $233K per year for Senior Product Designer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $217K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Mailchimps totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/27/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$233K
$144K
$60K
$29K
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Hos Mailchimp er Aksje-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Mailchimp in United StatesProduktdesigner最高薪酬方案，年度總薪酬為$299,000。這包括基本薪資以及任何潛在的股票薪酬和獎金。
MailchimpProduktdesigner職位 in United States年度總薪酬中位數為$221,000。

