Produktdesigner-kompensasjon in United States hos Mailchimp utgjør totalt $233K per year for Senior Product Designer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $217K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Mailchimps totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/27/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer III
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$233K
$144K
$60K
$29K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Mailchimp er Aksje-/egenkapitaltildelinger underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)