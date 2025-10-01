Selskapskatalog
Luxoft
  • Lønninger
  • Produktdesigner

  • Alle Produktdesigner lønninger

  • Berlin Metropolitan Region

Luxoft Produktdesigner Lønninger i Berlin Metropolitan Region

Produktdesigner-kompensasjon in Berlin Metropolitan Region hos Luxoft utgjør totalt €49.9K per year for L2. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Berlin Metropolitan Region utgjør totalt €52.4K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Luxofts totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/1/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L1
Junior Product Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L2
Regular Product Designer
€49.9K
€49.9K
€0
€0
L3
Senior Product Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
L4
Lead Product Designer
€ --
€ --
€ --
€ --
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Luxoft?

UX Designer

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktdesigner hos Luxoft in Berlin Metropolitan Region ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på €55,732. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Luxoft for Produktdesigner rollen in Berlin Metropolitan Region er €48,729.

Andre ressurser