Luke & Associates
    • Om

    Luke & Associates is a healthcare and professional services provider that recruits and trains highly skilled healthcare employees for challenging fields and environments. They have experience placing professionals in over 190 job categories in over 150 government treatment facilities. The company is committed to achieving excellence in every aspect of their business and upholding strong values and ethics. Their core values include integrity, humility, compassion, accountability, growth mindset, and striving for excellence.

    http://lukeassoc.com
    Nettside
    2004
    Grunnlagt år
    3,001
    # Ansatte
    $500M-$1B
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

