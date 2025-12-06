Selskapskatalog
Logitech
Logitech Programvareingeniør Lønninger

Programvareingeniør-kompensasjon in United States hos Logitech varierer fra $107K per year for I1 til $277K per year for I5. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $245K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Logitechs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
I1
(Inngangsnivå)
$107K
$107K
$0
$0
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$125K
$110K
$8.4K
$6.2K
I4
$198K
$174K
$16.7K
$6.9K
Siste lønnsrapporter
Praksisplasslønn

Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Logitech er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årlig)



Inkluderte stillinger

Fullstack Programvareutvikler

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareingeniør hos Logitech in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $300,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Logitech for Programvareingeniør rollen in United States er $192,090.

Andre ressurser

