Produktleder-kompensasjon in United States hos Logitech varierer fra $177K per year for I3 til $316K per year for I6. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $235K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Logitechs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
I1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
I3
$177K
$144K
$23.3K
$10K
I4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Logitech er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
