Licious
Licious Backend Programvareingeniør Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

Backend Programvareingeniør-mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Bengaluru hos Licious utgjør totalt ₹4.68M per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Liciouss totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/8/2025

Median Pakke
Licious
Software Engineer
Bengaluru, KA, India
Totalt per år
₹4.68M
Nivå
Software Development Engineer 3
Grunnlønn
₹4.56M
Stock (/yr)
₹122K
Bonus
₹0
År i selskapet
0 År
Års erfaring
6 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Licious?

₹13.98M

Siste lønnsrapporter
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Backend Programvareingeniør hos Licious in Greater Bengaluru ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på ₹5,008,476. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Licious for Backend Programvareingeniør rollen in Greater Bengaluru er ₹4,643,116.

Andre ressurser