Cloud Security Architect-kompensasjon in United States hos Leidos varierer fra $74K per year for T1 til $177K per year for T5. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Leidoss totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/7/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
T1
$74K
$73.3K
$333
$333
T2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
T3
$125K
$125K
$0
$0
T4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
Ingen lønninger funnet
