Fullstack Programvareutvikler-kompensasjon in United States hos Lattice varierer fra $189K per year for L3 til $289K per year for L6. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $170K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Lattices totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/12/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
L3
$189K
$175K
$14.4K
$0
L4
$204K
$172K
$32K
$0
L5
$254K
$214K
$40K
$0
L6
$289K
$223K
$65.5K
$0
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Lattice er Options underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)
3 years post-termination exercise window.