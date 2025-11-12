Selskapskatalog
Lattice
Lattice Fullstack Programvareutvikler Lønninger i United States

Fullstack Programvareutvikler-kompensasjon in United States hos Lattice varierer fra $189K per year for L3 til $289K per year for L6. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $170K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Lattices totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/12/2025

Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
L3
Software Engineer I(Inngangsnivå)
$189K
$175K
$14.4K
$0
L4
Software Engineer II
$204K
$172K
$32K
$0
L5
Senior Software Engineer
$254K
$214K
$40K
$0
L6
Staff Software Engineer
$289K
$223K
$65.5K
$0
Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
Options

Hos Lattice er Options underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (2.08% månedlig)

3 years post-termination exercise window.



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Fullstack Programvareutvikler hos Lattice in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $298,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Lattice for Fullstack Programvareutvikler rollen in United States er $165,000.

