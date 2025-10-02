Selskapskatalog
Latham & Watkins
Latham & Watkins Juridisk Lønninger i New York City Area

Juridisk-mediankompensasjonspakken in New York City Area hos Latham & Watkins utgjør totalt $324K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Latham & Watkinss totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Latham & Watkins
Legal
New York, NY
Totalt per år
$324K
Nivå
L3
Grunnlønn
$260K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$63.8K
År i selskapet
0 År
Års erfaring
2 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Latham & Watkins?

$160K

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Juridisk hos Latham & Watkins in New York City Area ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $455,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Latham & Watkins for Juridisk rollen in New York City Area er $315,000.

Andre ressurser