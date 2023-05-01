Selskapskatalog
Kelsey-Seybold Clinic
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
Topp innsikt
  • Bidra med noe unikt om Kelsey-Seybold Clinic som kan være nyttig for andre (f.eks. intervjutips, teamvalg, unik kultur, etc).
    • Om

    Kelsey-Seybold Clinic is a premier multispecialty group practice in Houston with over 600 physicians and allied health professionals practicing at 31 locations. They offer quality medical care in 65 specialties, including state-of-the-art technology at their nationally accredited Cancer Center and Sleep Center. They also offer value-based commercial health plans and have achieved recognition from the NCQA as the nation's first accredited Accountable Care Organization and a Level 3 Patient-Centered Medical Home. Kelsey-Seybold is home to nationally accredited Breast Diagnostic and Endoscopy Centers.

    kelsey-seybold.com
    Nettside
    1949
    Grunnlagt år
    3,001
    # Ansatte
    $500M-$1B
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

    Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

    Abonner på verifiserte tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

    Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

    Utvalgte jobber

      Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Kelsey-Seybold Clinic

    Relaterte selskaper

    • Square
    • Facebook
    • SoFi
    • Databricks
    • Intuit
    • Se alle selskaper ➜

    Andre ressurser