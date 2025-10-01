Selskapskatalog
Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Maskiningeniør Lønninger i San Francisco Bay Area

Maskiningeniør-kompensasjon in San Francisco Bay Area hos Johnson & Johnson varierer fra $117K per year for 23 til $305K per year for 30. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in San Francisco Bay Area utgjør totalt $175K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Johnson & Johnsons totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/1/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
23
Engineer 1
$117K
$112K
$0
$4.8K
24
Engineer 2
$179K
$149K
$17.5K
$12.5K
25
Senior Engineer
$165K
$146K
$4.5K
$13.7K
26
Staff Engineer
$216K
$179K
$16.3K
$20.5K
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Bidra
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Johnson & Johnson?

Quality Engineer

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Maskiningeniør hos Johnson & Johnson in San Francisco Bay Area ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $304,608. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Johnson & Johnson for Maskiningeniør rollen in San Francisco Bay Area er $200,000.

Andre ressurser