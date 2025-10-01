Maskiningeniør-kompensasjon in San Francisco Bay Area hos Johnson & Johnson varierer fra $117K per year for 23 til $305K per year for 30. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in San Francisco Bay Area utgjør totalt $175K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Johnson & Johnsons totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/1/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
23
$117K
$112K
$0
$4.8K
24
$179K
$149K
$17.5K
$12.5K
25
$165K
$146K
$4.5K
$13.7K
26
$216K
$179K
$16.3K
$20.5K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
Inkluderte stillingerSend inn ny stilling