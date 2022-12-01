Selskapskatalog
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory
Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory Lønninger

Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratorys lønn varierer fra $93,100 i total kompensasjon per år for en Finansanalytiker på laveste nivå til $177,885 for en Programleder på høyeste nivå. Levels.fyi samler anonyme og verifiserte lønninger fra nåværende og tidligere ansatte hos Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory. Sist oppdatert: 11/26/2025

Programvareingeniør
Median $136K

Maskinlæringsingeniør

Fullstack Programvareutvikler

Systemingeniør

Forskningsviter

AI-forsker

Innebygde Systemer Programvareutvikler

Datavitenskaper
Median $148K
Luftfartsingeniør
Median $156K

Maskinvareingeniør
Median $135K

Innebygd Maskinvareingeniør

Maskiningeniør
Median $150K
Elektrisk ingeniør
Median $135K
Cybersikkerhetsanalytiker
Median $130K
Informasjonsteknolog (IT)
Median $115K
Produktdesigner
Median $140K
Prosjektleder
Median $173K
Biomedisinsk ingeniør
$99.7K
Forretningsoperasjonsleder
$164K
Sivilingeniør
$149K
Kontrollingeniør
$129K
Dataanalytiker
$130K
Finansanalytiker
$93.1K
Personalavdeling
$111K
Materialingeniør
$149K
Produktleder
$154K
Programleder
$178K
Rekrutterer
$109K
Programvareutviklingsleder
$159K
Løsningsarkitekt
$127K
Venturekapitalist
$101K
Mangler din tittel?

Søk etter alle lønninger på vår kompensasjonsside eller legg til din lønn for å hjelpe til med å låse opp siden.


Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte rollen rapportert hos Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory er Programleder at the Common Range Average level med en årlig totalkompensasjon på $177,885. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Johns Hopkins University Applied Physics Laboratory er $135,500.

