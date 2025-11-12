Selskapskatalog
Intuit
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Produktdesigner

  • UX-designer

  • United States

Intuit UX-designer Lønninger i United States

UX-designer-kompensasjon in United States hos Intuit varierer fra $128K per year for Product Designer 1 til $384K per year for Principal Product Designer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $235K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Intuits totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/12/2025

Gjennomsnitt Nivå
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$128K
$112K
$12.2K
$3.3K
Product Designer 2
$134K
$126K
$4K
$4.1K
Senior Product Designer
$264K
$172K
$74.4K
$18.1K
Staff Product Designer
$297K
$194K
$68K
$35.5K
Vis 2 flere nivåer
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Don't get lowballed
Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Intuit er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)



Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Produktdesigner tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en UX-designer hos Intuit in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $414,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Intuit for UX-designer rollen in United States er $247,250.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Intuit

Relaterte selskaper

  • Google
  • Amazon
  • Apple
  • Microsoft
  • PayPal
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser