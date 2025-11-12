UX-designer-kompensasjon in Greater Bengaluru hos Intuit varierer fra ₹4.04M per year for Product Designer 2 til ₹6.69M per year for Senior Product Designer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Bengaluru utgjør totalt ₹3.86M. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Intuits totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/12/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Product Designer 2
₹4.04M
₹2.78M
₹1M
₹254K
Senior Product Designer
₹6.69M
₹4.62M
₹1.46M
₹602K
Staff Product Designer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Intuit er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)