Intuit
  • Lønninger
  • Produktdesigner

  • UX-designer

  • Greater Bengaluru

Intuit UX-designer Lønninger i Greater Bengaluru

UX-designer-kompensasjon in Greater Bengaluru hos Intuit varierer fra ₹4.04M per year for Product Designer 2 til ₹6.69M per year for Senior Product Designer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Bengaluru utgjør totalt ₹3.86M. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Intuits totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/12/2025

Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Product Designer 2
₹4.04M
₹2.78M
₹1M
₹254K
Senior Product Designer
₹6.69M
₹4.62M
₹1.46M
₹602K
Staff Product Designer
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Block logo
+₹5.03M
Robinhood logo
+₹7.73M
Stripe logo
+₹1.74M
Datadog logo
+₹3.04M
Verily logo
+₹1.91M
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Intuit er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en UX-designer hos Intuit in Greater Bengaluru ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på ₹6,913,551. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Intuit for UX-designer rollen in Greater Bengaluru er ₹3,859,798.

Andre ressurser