Interaksjonsdesigner-kompensasjon in United States hos Intuit varierer fra $156K per year til $277K. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $235K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Intuits totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/12/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$234K
$163K
$51.8K
$18.6K
Staff Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Intuit er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)