Intuit Interaksjonsdesigner Lønninger

Interaksjonsdesigner-kompensasjon in United States hos Intuit varierer fra $156K per year til $277K. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $235K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Intuits totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/12/2025

Gjennomsnitt Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer ()
Bonus
Product Designer 1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer 2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$234K
$163K
$51.8K
$18.6K
Staff Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Vis 2 flere nivåer
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Intuit er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Interaksjonsdesigner hos Intuit in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $277,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Intuit for Interaksjonsdesigner rollen in United States er $230,000.

Andre ressurser