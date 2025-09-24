Selskapskatalog
IntelliGenesis
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Information Technologist (IT)

  • Alle Information Technologist (IT) lønninger

IntelliGenesis Information Technologist (IT) Lønninger

Information Technologist (IT)-mediankompensasjonspakken hos IntelliGenesis utgjør totalt $101K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for IntelliGenesiss totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/24/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
IntelliGenesis
Instructor
Annapolis Junction, MD
Totalt per år
$101K
Nivå
L1
Grunnlønn
$101K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
0 År
Års erfaring
9 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos IntelliGenesis?

$160K

Få Betalt, Ikke Lurt

Vi har forhandlet tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår jevnlig $30K+ (noen ganger $300K+) økning. Få din lønn forhandlet eller din CV gjennomgått av de ekte ekspertene - rekrutterere som gjør det daglig.

Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Bidra

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Information Technologist (IT) tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) hos IntelliGenesis ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $104,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos IntelliGenesis for jobFamilies.Information Technologist (IT) rollen er $101,000.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for IntelliGenesis

Relaterte selskaper

  • Amazon
  • Databricks
  • Square
  • Snap
  • SoFi
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser