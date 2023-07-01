Selskapskatalog
Integrative Health Centers
    Integrative Health Centers (IHC) offers comprehensive psychiatry, behavioral health, and addiction medicine services to address barriers to quality care. They use a combination of in-person and telemedicine patient encounters through partnerships. Partner sites can integrate IHC's specialties into their clinic operations using IHC's telehealth platform, improving patient care and revenue opportunities. IHC's flexible model improves access, coordination, and continuity of care for managing chronic conditions effectively.

    http://www.integrativehealthcenterstennessee.com
    Nettside
    2019
    Grunnlagt år
    31
    # Ansatte
    $0-$1M
    Estimert inntekt
    Hovedkontor

