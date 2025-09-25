Selskapskatalog
Intact Financial Corporation
Intact Financial Corporation Programvareutvikler Lønninger

Programvareutvikler-mediankompensasjonspakken in Canada hos Intact Financial Corporation utgjør totalt CA$77.4K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Intact Financial Corporations totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/25/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Intact Financial Corporation
Software Developer 1
Montreal, QC, Canada
Totalt per år
CA$77.4K
Nivå
L4
Grunnlønn
CA$77.4K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$0
År i selskapet
0 År
Års erfaring
0 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Intact Financial Corporation?

CA$225K

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareutvikler hos Intact Financial Corporation in Canada ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på CA$136,569. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Intact Financial Corporation for Programvareutvikler rollen in Canada er CA$77,099.

