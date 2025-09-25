Selskapskatalog
Intact Financial Corporation
Intact Financial Corporation Forretningsanalytiker Lønninger

Forretningsanalytiker-mediankompensasjonspakken in Canada hos Intact Financial Corporation utgjør totalt CA$82.7K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Intact Financial Corporations totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 9/25/2025

Median Pakke
Totalt per år
CA$82.7K
Nivå
L2
Grunnlønn
CA$76K
Stock (/yr)
CA$0
Bonus
CA$6.8K
År i selskapet
5-10 År
Års erfaring
5-10 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Intact Financial Corporation?

CA$225K

Siste lønnsrapporter
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Forretningsanalytiker hos Intact Financial Corporation in Canada ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på CA$133,718. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Intact Financial Corporation for Forretningsanalytiker rollen in Canada er CA$82,454.

