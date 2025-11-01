Selskapskatalog
Ingram Micro
  • Lønninger
  • Produktdesigner

  • Alle Produktdesigner lønninger

Ingram Micro Produktdesigner Lønninger

Produktdesigner-kompensasjon in United States hos Ingram Micro utgjør totalt $183K per year for Principal Product Designer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $165K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Ingram Micros totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/1/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Associate Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Product Designer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Senior Product Designer
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Block logo
+$58K
Robinhood logo
+$89K
Stripe logo
+$20K
Datadog logo
+$35K
Verily logo
+$22K
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Ingram Micro?

Inkluderte stillinger

UX-designer

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktdesigner hos Ingram Micro in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $220,300. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Ingram Micro for Produktdesigner rollen in United States er $161,197.

Andre ressurser