Infor Programvareutvikler Lønninger i Sri Lanka

Programvareutvikler-kompensasjon in Sri Lanka hos Infor utgjør totalt LKR 2.78M per year for Software Engineer. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Sri Lanka utgjør totalt LKR 3.18M. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Infors totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/2/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
Associate Software Engineer
(Inngangsnivå)
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Software Engineer
LKR 2.78M
LKR 2.7M
LKR 18.5K
LKR 59.7K
Senior Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Team Lead Software Engineer
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
LKR --
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Infor?

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareutvikler hos Infor in Sri Lanka ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på LKR 17,549,918. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Infor for Programvareutvikler rollen in Sri Lanka er LKR 3,105,675.

