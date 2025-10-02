Selskapskatalog
Dataforsker-mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Delhi Area hos Info Edge utgjør totalt ₹2.53M per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Info Edges totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/2/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Info Edge
Data Scientist
Noida, UP, India
Totalt per år
₹2.53M
Nivå
4a
Grunnlønn
₹2.53M
Stock (/yr)
₹0
Bonus
₹0
År i selskapet
3 År
Års erfaring
3 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Info Edge?

₹13.94M

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Dataforsker hos Info Edge in Greater Delhi Area ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på ₹3,877,414. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Info Edge for Dataforsker rollen in Greater Delhi Area er ₹2,516,122.

Andre ressurser