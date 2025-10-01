Programvareutvikler-kompensasjon in New York City Area hos Indeed varierer fra $153K per year for L1 til $430K per year for L4. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in New York City Area utgjør totalt $219K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Indeeds totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/1/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$153K
$127K
$15.6K
$10.2K
L2
$214K
$163K
$36.5K
$14.6K
L2-II
$281K
$216K
$56.8K
$8.3K
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.4%
ÅR 3
Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:
33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (8.32% kvartalsvis)
33.4% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (8.35% kvartalsvis)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
