Programvareutvikler-kompensasjon in Greater Tokyo Area hos Indeed varierer fra ¥12.34M per year for L1 til ¥37.51M per year for L3. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Tokyo Area utgjør totalt ¥25.35M. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Indeeds totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/1/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L0
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L1
¥12.34M
¥10.78M
¥1.37M
¥190K
L2
¥19.49M
¥12.86M
¥5.28M
¥1.35M
L2-II
¥30.5M
¥16.74M
¥11.3M
¥2.46M
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.4%
ÅR 3
Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:
33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (8.32% kvartalsvis)
33.4% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (8.35% kvartalsvis)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
Inkluderte stillingerSend inn ny stilling