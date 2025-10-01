Selskapskatalog
Indeed
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Programvareutvikler

  • Alle Programvareutvikler lønninger

  • Greater Tokyo Area

Indeed Programvareutvikler Lønninger i Greater Tokyo Area

Programvareutvikler-kompensasjon in Greater Tokyo Area hos Indeed varierer fra ¥12.34M per year for L1 til ¥37.51M per year for L3. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Tokyo Area utgjør totalt ¥25.35M. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Indeeds totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/1/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L0
(Inngangsnivå)
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
¥ --
L1
Software Engineer I
¥12.34M
¥10.78M
¥1.37M
¥190K
L2
Software Engineer II
¥19.49M
¥12.86M
¥5.28M
¥1.35M
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
¥30.5M
¥16.74M
¥11.3M
¥2.46M
Vis 4 flere nivåer
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer

¥23.75M

Få Betalt, Ikke Lurt

Vi har forhandlet tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår jevnlig ¥4.45M+ (noen ganger ¥44.53M+) økning. Få din lønn forhandlet eller din CV gjennomgått av de ekte ekspertene - rekrutterere som gjør det daglig.

Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger
Praksisplasslønn

Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.4%

ÅR 3

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (8.32% kvartalsvis)

  • 33.4% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (8.35% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Programvareutvikler tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Inkluderte stillinger

Send inn ny stilling

Backend Programvareingeniør

Full-Stack Programvareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (KS) Programvareingeniør

Dataingeniør

Produksjon Programvareingeniør

Ofte stilte spørsmål

The highest paying salary package reported for a Programvareutvikler at Indeed in Greater Tokyo Area sits at a yearly total compensation of ¥41,017,747. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Programvareutvikler role in Greater Tokyo Area is ¥23,976,276.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Indeed

Relaterte selskaper

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser