Indeed Programvareutvikler Lønninger i Greater Denver And Boulder Area

Programvareutvikler-kompensasjon in Greater Denver And Boulder Area hos Indeed varierer fra $235K per year for L2-II til $253K per year for L3. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater Denver And Boulder Area utgjør totalt $257K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Indeeds totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/1/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L0
(Inngangsnivå)
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
Software Engineer I
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2
Software Engineer II
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2-II
Senior Software Engineer
$235K
$156K
$59.9K
$19K
Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Praksisplasslønn

Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.4%

ÅR 3

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (8.32% kvartalsvis)

  • 33.4% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (8.35% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Inkluderte stillinger

Backend Programvareingeniør

Full-Stack Programvareingeniør

Kvalitetssikring (KS) Programvareingeniør

Dataingeniør

Produksjon Programvareingeniør

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareutvikler hos Indeed in Greater Denver And Boulder Area ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $324,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Indeed for Programvareutvikler rollen in Greater Denver And Boulder Area er $204,500.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Indeed

Andre ressurser