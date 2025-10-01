Programvareutvikler-kompensasjon in Canada hos Indeed varierer fra CA$211K per year for L2 til CA$297K per year for L2-II. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Canada utgjør totalt CA$279K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Indeeds totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/1/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L0
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L1
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
CA$ --
L2
CA$211K
CA$141K
CA$52.2K
CA$17.6K
L2-II
CA$297K
CA$160K
CA$127K
CA$9.8K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.4%
ÅR 3
Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:
33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (8.32% kvartalsvis)
33.4% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (8.35% kvartalsvis)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
