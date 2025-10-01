Selskapskatalog
Indeed
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Produktleder

  • Alle Produktleder lønninger

  • Greater London Area

Indeed Produktleder Lønninger i Greater London Area

Produktleder-kompensasjon in Greater London Area hos Indeed varierer fra £161K per year for L3 til £127K per year for L4. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater London Area utgjør totalt £136K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Indeeds totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/1/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L2
Associate Product Manager
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L3
Product Manager
£161K
£78K
£69.8K
£13.4K
L4
Senior Product Manager
£127K
£92.7K
£24.6K
£9.2K
L5
Director
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Vis 2 flere nivåer
Legg til kompSammenlign nivåer

£121K

Få Betalt, Ikke Lurt

Vi har forhandlet tusenvis av tilbud og oppnår jevnlig £22.7K+ (noen ganger £227K+) økning. Få din lønn forhandlet eller din CV gjennomgått av de ekte ekspertene - rekrutterere som gjør det daglig.

Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger
Praksisplasslønn

Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.4%

ÅR 3

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (8.32% kvartalsvis)

  • 33.4% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (8.35% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Produktleder tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Produktleder hos Indeed in Greater London Area ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på £215,213. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Indeed for Produktleder rollen in Greater London Area er £119,000.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Indeed

Relaterte selskaper

  • Glassdoor
  • Sojern
  • Illuminate Education
  • Rally Health
  • Udacity
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser