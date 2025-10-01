Produktleder-kompensasjon in Greater London Area hos Indeed varierer fra £161K per year for L3 til £127K per year for L4. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in Greater London Area utgjør totalt £136K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Indeeds totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/1/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L2
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
L3
£161K
£78K
£69.8K
£13.4K
L4
£127K
£92.7K
£24.6K
£9.2K
L5
£ --
£ --
£ --
£ --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!
Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
******
|***
****
|$***,***
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.4%
ÅR 3
Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:
33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (8.32% kvartalsvis)
33.4% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (8.35% kvartalsvis)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.