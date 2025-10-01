Selskapskatalog
Indeed
  • Lønninger
  • Dataforsker

  • Alle Dataforsker lønninger

  • India

Indeed Dataforsker Lønninger i India

Dataforsker-kompensasjon in India hos Indeed utgjør totalt ₹3.69M per year for L1. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in India utgjør totalt ₹4.05M. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Indeeds totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 10/1/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L0
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L1
Data Scientist I
₹3.69M
₹3.08M
₹417K
₹192K
L2
Data Scientist II
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
L2-II
Senior Data Scientist
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
₹ --
Vis 3 flere nivåer
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.

33.3%

ÅR 1

33.3%

ÅR 2

33.4%

ÅR 3

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)

  • 33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (8.32% kvartalsvis)

  • 33.4% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (8.35% kvartalsvis)

RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.



Ofte stilte spørsmål

The highest paying salary package reported for a Dataforsker at Indeed in India sits at a yearly total compensation of ₹13,609,547. This includes base salary as well as any potential stock compensation and bonuses.
The median yearly total compensation reported at Indeed for the Dataforsker role in India is ₹4,158,649.

