Forretningsanalytiker-kompensasjon in United States hos Indeed varierer fra $97.7K per year for L1 til $214K per year for L3. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $158K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Indeeds totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 11/2/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L0
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L1
$97.7K
$87.2K
$4K
$6.6K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L2-II
$142K
$112K
$14.2K
$16.1K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (6.25% kvartalsvis)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.
33.3%
ÅR 1
33.3%
ÅR 2
33.4%
ÅR 3
Hos Indeed er RSUs underlagt en 3-årig opptjeningsplan:
33.3% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (33.30% årlig)
33.3% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (8.32% kvartalsvis)
33.4% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (8.35% kvartalsvis)
RSU at Indeed are stock shares of the parent company, Recruit Holdings. The alternate schedule is for Canada, the primary schedule is for all other countries.