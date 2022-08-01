Selskapskatalog
ImpactAssets
Topp innsikt
    ImpactAssets is a nonprofit financial services firm that increases the flow of capital into investments that deliver financial, social and environmental returns. Our impact investment strategies, donor advised fund and knowledge resources provide a dynamic platform for wealth managers and the clients they serve to advance social or environmental change through investment. ImpactAssets seeks to shine a spotlight on and drive capital to the field’s most promising organizations and initiatives, helping to build the field of impact investing.

    http://www.impactassets.org
    2010
    45
    $1M-$10M
