IMC
IMC Maskinvareingeniør Lønninger

Maskinvareingeniør-kompensasjon in United States hos IMC varierer fra $243K per year for L1 til $335K per year for L3. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $245K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for IMCs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025

Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L1
$243K
$175K
$0
$67.5K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$335K
$200K
$0
$135K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Hva er karrierenivåene hos IMC?

Inkluderte stillinger

FPGA-ingeniør

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Maskinvareingeniør hos IMC in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $650,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos IMC for Maskinvareingeniør rollen in United States er $245,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/imc/salaries/hardware-engineer.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.