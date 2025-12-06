Datavitenskaper-kompensasjon in United States hos IMC varierer fra $247K per year for L1 til $242K per year for L3. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $200K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for IMCs totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
L1
$247K
$150K
$0
$96.9K
L2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
L3
$242K
$208K
$0
$33.3K
L4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
|Ingen lønninger funnet
