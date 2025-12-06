Selskapskatalog
Illumina
  • Senior Bioinformatics Scientist

  • Alle Senior Bioinformatics Scientist lønninger

Illumina Senior Bioinformatics Scientist Lønninger

Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Illuminas totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025

Siste lønnsrapporter
Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Illumina er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årlig)



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Senior Bioinformatics Scientist hos Illumina in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $210,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Illumina for Senior Bioinformatics Scientist rollen in United States er $152,000.

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/senior-bioinformatics-scientist.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.