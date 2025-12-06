Selskapskatalog
Illumina
Illumina Rekrutterer Lønninger

Rekrutterer-kompensasjon in United States hos Illumina utgjør totalt $95K per year for P3. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Illuminas totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025

Gjennomsnittlig Totallønn

$87.4K - $102K
United States
Vanlig Område
Mulig Område
$80.8K$87.4K$102K$113K
Vanlig Område
Mulig Område
Gjennomsnitt Kompensasjon Etter Nivå
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
P1
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P2
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
P3
$95K
$85K
$5K
$5K
P4
$ --
$ --
$ --
$ --
Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Illumina er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årlig)



Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Rekrutterer hos Illumina in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $113,050. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Illumina for Rekrutterer rollen in United States er $80,750.

Andre ressurser

