Maskiningeniør-kompensasjon in United States hos Illumina varierer fra $86.4K per year for P1 til $248K per year for P5. Den yearlige mediankompensasjonspakken in United States utgjør totalt $141K. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Illuminas totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025
Nivånavn
Total
Grunnlønn
Aksjer
Bonus
P1
$86.4K
$76.3K
$8.8K
$1.3K
P2
$142K
$115K
$24K
$3K
P3
$127K
$114K
$9.6K
$4K
P4
$199K
$145K
$42.5K
$11.5K
Selskap
Nivånavn
År med Erfaring
Total Kompensasjon
Ingen lønninger funnet
25%
ÅR 1
25%
ÅR 2
25%
ÅR 3
25%
ÅR 4
Hos Illumina er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:
25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årlig)
