Selskapskatalog
Illumina
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Datavitenskap-leder

  • Alle Datavitenskap-leder lønninger

Illumina Datavitenskap-leder Lønninger

Datavitenskap-leder-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos Illumina utgjør totalt $260K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for Illuminas totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
Illumina
Director
San Francisco, CA
Totalt per år
$260K
Nivå
-
Grunnlønn
$260K
Stock (/yr)
$0
Bonus
$0
År i selskapet
6 År
Års erfaring
10 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos Illumina?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Opptjeningsplan

25%

ÅR 1

25%

ÅR 2

25%

ÅR 3

25%

ÅR 4

Aksjetype
RSU

Hos Illumina er RSUs underlagt en 4-årig opptjeningsplan:

  • 25% opptjenes i 1st-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 2nd-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 3rd-ÅR (25.00% årlig)

  • 25% opptjenes i 4th-ÅR (25.00% årlig)



Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Datavitenskap-leder tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Datavitenskap-leder hos Illumina in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $317,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos Illumina for Datavitenskap-leder rollen in United States er $260,000.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for Illumina

Relaterte selskaper

  • HPE
  • ADP
  • Fiserv
  • Danaher
  • Fortive
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/illumina/salaries/data-science-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.