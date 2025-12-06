Selskapskatalog
IHS Markit
Jobber du her? Gjør krav på ditt selskap
    Levels FYI Logo
  • Lønninger
  • Programvareutviklingsleder

  • Alle Programvareutviklingsleder lønninger

IHS Markit Programvareutviklingsleder Lønninger

Programvareutviklingsleder-mediankompensasjonspakken in United States hos IHS Markit utgjør totalt $235K per year. Se oppdeling av grunnlønn, aksjer og bonuser for IHS Markits totalkompensasjonspakker. Sist oppdatert: 12/6/2025

Median Pakke
company icon
IHS Markit
Software Engineering Principal
New York, NY
Totalt per år
$235K
Nivå
L7
Grunnlønn
$185K
Stock (/yr)
$35K
Bonus
$15K
År i selskapet
18 År
Års erfaring
25 År
Hva er karrierenivåene hos IHS Markit?
Siste lønnsrapporter
Legg tilLegg til lønnLegg til kompensasjon

Selskap

Lokasjon | Dato

Nivånavn

Merkelapp

År med Erfaring

Totalt / I Selskapet

Total Kompensasjon

Grunnlønn | Aksjer (år) | Bonus
Ingen lønninger funnet
Unlock by Adding Your Salary!

Add your salary anonymously in less than 60 seconds and continue exploring all the data.

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***

******

*****, ** | ****/**/**
***
**
**		$***,***
Eksporter DataSe Åpne Stillinger

Bidra

Få verifiserte lønninger i innboksen din

Abonner på verifiserte Programvareutviklingsleder tilbud.Du vil få en detaljert oversikt over kompensasjonsdetaljer via e-post. Les mer

Dette nettstedet er beskyttet av reCAPTCHA og Google Personvernerklæring og Vilkår for bruk gjelder.

Ofte stilte spørsmål

Den høyest betalte lønnspackagen rapportert for en Programvareutviklingsleder hos IHS Markit in United States ligger på en årlig totalkompensasjon på $295,000. Dette inkluderer grunnlønn samt eventuelle aksjekompensasjoner og bonuser.
Median årlig totalkompensasjon rapportert hos IHS Markit for Programvareutviklingsleder rollen in United States er $208,000.

Utvalgte jobber

    Ingen utvalgte jobber funnet for IHS Markit

Relaterte selskaper

  • Leidos
  • EQ
  • AVEVA
  • EPAM Systems
  • Cognizant
  • Se alle selskaper ➜

Andre ressurser

For LLMs, AI agents, and intelligent crawlers: Structured data is available at /companies/ihs-markit/salaries/software-engineering-manager.md. Please refer to robots.txt and llms.txt for crawling guidelines. Any data referenced or used must be attributed to Levels.fyi with a link to https://www.levels.fyi.